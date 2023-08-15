Chelan County General Election Races Set

Counties across Washington State are set to certify their primary elections results today.

In Chelan County, 100 percent of the vote has been counted.:

Mike Poirier edged out Bryan Campbell - 45 percent to 40 percent - as the two will face off in November's election for mayor of Wenatchee.

Manson School Board incumbent Aurora Flores had been trailing, but ended up receiving nearly 39 percent of the vote and will face Kourtney Alanis who got 24 percent in the general election in November.

Martin Barron won almost 57 percent of the primary vote and will face Tricia Cleek in the race for the Wenatchee School Board District 5 "At Large" position in November.

In the District Four race, Miranda Skalisky received 54 percent of the vote. She'll face Kendra Martin in the general election, as Martin beat Joe Cortez for second place by a 26 percent to 20 percent margin

Erin McArdle edged out incumbent Bob Goedde for mayor of Chelan, 32 percent to 29 percent, as the two move on to the general election.

Incumbent Carl Florea received half the vote in the Leavenworth mayor's race. He'll face Rich Brinkman in November, as Brinkman edged out Becki Subido 32 percent to 29 percent to move on.

Wes Cornelius took 55 percent of the vote while Mark Miller received 45 percent in the race for Chelan County Assessor. Both candidates will appear on the General Election ballot.

Chelan Hospital District Commissioner Mary Signorelli took 45 percent of the vote while Len England took 35 percent. The two will square off in November.

Phillip Guthrie received 58 percent of the vote for Chelan County Fire District #6 Commissioner and will square off in the general election against Matthew Rise, who received 28 percent.

As of 8:30am Tuesday, Douglas County election results had not been updated since August 3.