Chelan County Snow Report Released Wednesday Morning

The Winter Storm that the National Weather Service warned about brought nearly a foot of snow in Chelan County Wednesday morning.

Crews are currently snow plowing the roads throughout Wednesday, providing access for school buses for the ride home this afternoon.

Chelan County Public Works reported the following snow level counts for Chelan County.

The Wenatchee District collected 6-8 inches, with six inches more within lower elevations.

Cashmere District received approximately 10-12 inches, with more snow in the higher elevated areas.

Leavenworth District received up to 12 inches or more. Surrounding areas within the northern edges of Leavenworth near Plain or Lake Wenatchee may have higher snow levels, however that is unknown as crews are currently working within those areas.

Chelan District received 6-10 inches in lower elevations.

Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfield advises residents to remove their cars off the side of the road to make room for snow plows.