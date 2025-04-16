Chelan County Veteran Services Office will re-open soon after rennovations closed the offices in November.

The offices at 428 Orondo Ave closed to rennovate the 74-year-old home converted to an office space when the county purchased the building in 1995.

Commissioner Kevin Overbay says staff will move back in by the end of the month.

"[We're] excited getting them back in," Overbay said. "The project was on budget and was paid for by COVID relief funding, the American Rescue Plan."

Overbay thanks a number of contractors for donating supplies for the project including Precision Waterjet for donating the countertops for the facility.

The rennovated building will now be ADA compliant and have updated restrooms.

"It's just great that we're going to be able to have a finished space that is going to have a great workflow," Overbay said. "Just a nice place for our veterans to be able to receive services."

In November, Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons said the new facility will feature remodeling of the kitchen and employee areas and create a more energy efficient office with new windows.

The Board of County Commissioners signed a contract with Veksel Consulting and Contracting of Wenatchee with a cost of $173,000.

The Veterans Services Office has been operating at the Administrative Office for the Chelan County Commissioners since Nov. 12, 2024.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new offices soon.

Overbay says the county started construction on a satellite campus by the Old Station area by the end of the year. The county will also look at replacing the building on the corner of Douglas and Washington Street as part of their 20-year facilities plan.