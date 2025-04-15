Ohme Gardens Re-Opens For Season After February Storm

Ohme Gardens reopens after a tough offseason.

The Gardens say they opened at 9 a.m. today (Tuesday) and will be open daily from 9 to 6 p.m. until Oct. 15.

The popular garden experienced significant damage during a February wind storm uprooting several trees and required helicopters to remove trees.

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says he couldn't be more happy to see the Gardens open on time.

"They've been working their tails off up there," Overbay said. "I will tell you that they've got the ponds refilled last week and so we're just encouraging folks to come on out and enjoy this beautiful spring weather at Ohme Gardens."

Ohme Gardens Friends Society launched a GoFundMe campaign in March to help fund the restoration. It raised over $3,400 of its $25,000 goal. The society solicited volunteers to help the cleanup effort as well.