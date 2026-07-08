Firefighters continue to gain ground on the Chelan Hills Fire. According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), the fire is now 50% contained and has burned nearly 9,900 acres.

Crews continue their work to protect structures and property, neutralize hotspots, and improve containment lines. Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations remain in place.

Meanwhile, Douglas County PUD has restored power to the lines within the fire area. Officials say critical red flag fire weather is expected Wednesday in the fire area and across eastern Washington as the gusty downslope winds push across a critically dry area.

The fire continues to burn in grass, brush, timber, and agricultural areas. 41 engines, five crews, six tenders, four dozers, and occasional air support are working the fire.

McNeil Canyon Road remains closed and law enforcement is patrolling the area regularly.

The Red Cross shelter has moved to the Chelan Community Center located at 103 Bighorn Way in Chelan.