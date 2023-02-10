Two Men Arrested For Burglary At Chelan Warehouse

Two men from Chelan face burglary and theft charges after being accused of stealing nearly $7,000 worth of items from a fruit warehouse.

Deputies were called to a burglary reported at Chelan Fruit off of Howser Road in Chelan this week.

They say video footage and an extensive investigation led to the attest of 24-year-old Alan Larumbe and 23-year -old Santiago Alexis Jimenez.

Deputies say they recovered and returned most of the stolen items, and found additional evidence possibly linking both men to other burglaries in the area.

Lamumbe and Alexis Liminez were booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail and charged with 2 counts of Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft 1st Degree.