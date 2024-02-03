Man Faces Numerous Charges After Break In Near Beebe Bridge

A 44-year-old man faces numerous charges after deputies say he broke into an office off SR 150 near the Beebe Bridge.

Deputies say Gabreal A. Easterly used a metal rod to break into the office at 105 Beebe Bridge Rd.

They say he stole items inside the office and used a jeep parked at the office to take the items to his pickup truck parked a half-mile away.

Deputies say they found additional items in his truck from another burglary the same day at ReRuns Variety Store.

Two separate vehicles were entered at the 105 Beebe Bridge location, although nothing was reportedly missing from either one.

Deputies say much of the activity in and outside the office was captured on the owner's surveillance video.

They also say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Easterly's truck.

He was arrested at the office and taken to the Chela County jail on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Vehicle Prowl 2nd Degree, Theft 3rd Degree, Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The activity took place early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the office at 6:13am.