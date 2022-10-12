Chelan PUD Commissioner Candidate Focused on Utility’s Customer Owners

Aurora Flores is a candidate for Chelan County PUD Commissioner in District 3.

Flores, a California native who has lived in Manson for the past 38 years, is a longtime public educator who served for 22 years on the Manson School Board.

Flores says her career in teaching has been central to inspiring her to run for a spot on the PUD’s board of commissioners, since she wants to help ensure a bright future for the utility’s customer owners of tomorrow.

“We want to be sure that we can continue to provide low-cost energy for our communities, including our seniors and children, for those that are here today and for the future.”

During the time she’s spent campaigning thus far, Flores says she’s also realized the importance of how the PUD can serve certain demographics within its customer ownership.

“As I’ve been out knocking on doors and canvasing neighborhoods, I do hear concerns about what the PUD is doing to help its low-income and senior customer owners.”

Flores is running against retired orchardist Carnan Bergren, who served as a PUD Commissioner for eight years (2008-2016).

Flores and Bergren are vying for the seat being vacated by Anne Congdon, who has served in the post for 18 years but decided not to run for re-election.