Chelan PUD With Outages Monday AM

Chelan County PUD is reporting more than 300 outages this morning.

The biggest concentration is at the South Shore of Lake Wenatchee, where 162 customers are without power.

There are 80 in Lower Icicle Creek, 62 on Upper Entiat River Rd. and 11 in Tumwater Canyon.

The Upper Entiat area is estimated to be restored by 9:45am, the Lower Icicle Creek and South Shore of Lake Wenatchee by 11am and the Tumwater Canyon by 5pm today.