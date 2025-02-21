Chelan, Royal City, Wapato Receive $5K From Seattle Mariners
Central Washington school districts receive a Community Impact Grant from the Seattle Mariners.
According to a release, Chelan School District, Royal City High School, and Wapato High School each receive $5,000 to upgrade their baseball equipment.
Schools demonstrating financial need receive preference for the grant, including Title 1 designations.
Title 1 is a federal program helping schools with high numbers of low-income students meet academic standards.
The program has donated $450,000 to 80 Washington and Oregon high schools and baseball and softball programs in under-resourced communities.
Bridgeport, Manson, and Waterville Highschools received the grant in 2024.
In 2023, Pateros received the award.
