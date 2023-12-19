23 Chelan County Groups To Get $320,000 In Lodging Tax Money

A total of 23 Chelan County groups and nonprofit agencies are getting a portion of nearly $320,000 in lodging tax money.

Lodging tax dollars are collected by local hotels and lodging establishments.

Chelan County commissioners awarded the grants on Monday to tourist related organizations such as the Lake Chelan Wine Alliance and the Leavenworth Summer Theater.

In Chelan County, half the money generated from lodging taxes per year is given to six local chambers as well as Ohme Gardens, the Cascade Loop and TREAD. Another portion is used to operate the county’s Visit Chelan County campaign.

The remaining money is offered as grants to tourist-related organizations, such as festivals and museums.

The county’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) reviews applications for the funding and makes its recommendation to County Commissioners.

“LTAC budgeted $280,000 for this round of 2024 grant applications,” said Commissioner Tiffany Gering, who chairs the nine-member advisory committee. “The committee recommended allocating nearly $40,000 more because of the quality of applications that came in. These dollars are an investment in our communities and the organizations that play a vital role in our tourism-dependent economy.”

The groups and nonprofit agencies will receive a portion of the $319,681 allocated in grants.

They will use the money for number of purposes, which include marketing and outreach as well as new and well-established festivals.

The recipients are:

Cascade Community Markets: $20,000 for the Leavenworth and Cashmere Community Farmers Markets

Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village: $12,200

Chelan Boys Basketball Boosters: $1,580 for the East-West Classic Tournament

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: $20,000 for Music in the Meadow Summer Concerts

Lake Chelan Arts Council: $5,500

Lake Chelan Bach Fest: $12,500

Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce: $10,000 for the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival

Lake Chelan Wine Alliance: $35,000 for the Experience Wine in Washington’s Paradise event

Leavenworth Summer Theater: $30,000 for the 30th anniversary season

Leavenworth Village Voices: $7,150 for 2024 Christmas choral performances

Manson Chamber of Commerce: $5,000 for a pickleball tournament

Northwest Accordion Society: $3,000 for the Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration

Numerica Performing Arts Center: $17,400 for marketing efforts for the 2023-2024 season

Stehekin Heritage: $3,500 for the Stehekin Guidebook

TREAD: $20,000 for the 2024 Washington State Trails Conference in Wenatchee

Two Rivers Medieval Faire: $4,351

Upper Valley Historical Society: $12,000 for the Greater Leavenworth Museum

Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival: $15,000

Wenatchee River Institute: $8,000 for the Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest

Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival Association: $15,000

Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce: $20,000 for the Rails and Ales event in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: $25,000

Wenatchee Valley Velo Club: $17,500 for the annual Tour de Bloom cycling event