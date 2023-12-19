23 Chelan County Groups To Get $320,000 In Lodging Tax Money
A total of 23 Chelan County groups and nonprofit agencies are getting a portion of nearly $320,000 in lodging tax money.
Lodging tax dollars are collected by local hotels and lodging establishments.
Chelan County commissioners awarded the grants on Monday to tourist related organizations such as the Lake Chelan Wine Alliance and the Leavenworth Summer Theater.
In Chelan County, half the money generated from lodging taxes per year is given to six local chambers as well as Ohme Gardens, the Cascade Loop and TREAD. Another portion is used to operate the county’s Visit Chelan County campaign.
The remaining money is offered as grants to tourist-related organizations, such as festivals and museums.
The county’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) reviews applications for the funding and makes its recommendation to County Commissioners.
“LTAC budgeted $280,000 for this round of 2024 grant applications,” said Commissioner Tiffany Gering, who chairs the nine-member advisory committee. “The committee recommended allocating nearly $40,000 more because of the quality of applications that came in. These dollars are an investment in our communities and the organizations that play a vital role in our tourism-dependent economy.”
The groups and nonprofit agencies will receive a portion of the $319,681 allocated in grants.
They will use the money for number of purposes, which include marketing and outreach as well as new and well-established festivals.
The recipients are:
- Cascade Community Markets: $20,000 for the Leavenworth and Cashmere Community Farmers Markets
- Cashmere Museum & Pioneer Village: $12,200
- Chelan Boys Basketball Boosters: $1,580 for the East-West Classic Tournament
- Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: $20,000 for Music in the Meadow Summer Concerts
- Lake Chelan Arts Council: $5,500
- Lake Chelan Bach Fest: $12,500
- Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce: $10,000 for the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival
- Lake Chelan Wine Alliance: $35,000 for the Experience Wine in Washington’s Paradise event
- Leavenworth Summer Theater: $30,000 for the 30th anniversary season
- Leavenworth Village Voices: $7,150 for 2024 Christmas choral performances
- Manson Chamber of Commerce: $5,000 for a pickleball tournament
- Northwest Accordion Society: $3,000 for the Leavenworth International Accordion Celebration
- Numerica Performing Arts Center: $17,400 for marketing efforts for the 2023-2024 season
- Stehekin Heritage: $3,500 for the Stehekin Guidebook
- TREAD: $20,000 for the 2024 Washington State Trails Conference in Wenatchee
- Two Rivers Medieval Faire: $4,351
- Upper Valley Historical Society: $12,000 for the Greater Leavenworth Museum
- Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival: $15,000
- Wenatchee River Institute: $8,000 for the Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest
- Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival Association: $15,000
- Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce: $20,000 for the Rails and Ales event in Wenatchee
- Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center: $25,000
- Wenatchee Valley Velo Club: $17,500 for the annual Tour de Bloom cycling event
