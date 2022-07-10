Child and Aunt Saved During Water Rescue Near Barn Beach Reserve

An 8-year-old girl and her aunt were retrieved during a water rescue in Leavenworth on the evening of June 9.

They missed the get out point while inner tubing at the Barn Beach Reserve.

At 4:59 p.m., the child was able to reach the shore and was pulled out by a resident near the 1500 block of Alpensee Strasse.

Shortly afterwards, Chelan County Fire Districts #3 and #6 arrived on scene and pulled her aunt out of the water, who was reportedly very intoxicated during the incident.

Both were taken to Cascade Medical Center to treat cold-related symptoms and were later released.