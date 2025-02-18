The State Fire Marshal's Office warns that children's curiosity about fire can be dangerous, even lethal, as children are largely ignorant to the risks associated with open flames.

Matches and lighters pose significant hazards in the hands of children, potentially leading to injuries - or worse - if fires spread quickly.

To stave off the threat of accidental fires, the SFMO suggests storing matches and lighters out of children's reach, preferably in a locked cabinet, and keeping heat sources (candles, stoves) away from flammables.

Use child-resistant lighters, if possible, and avoid novelty lighters that resemble toys; those only serve to confuse children. Educate kids not to touch matches or lighters and discuss fire safety openly.

As youngsters age, it's possible they'll observe risky fire behaviors among their peers. Such behaviors need to be addressed and unequivocally discouraged.

Of course, all-stick-no-carrot is a losing approach. Praise children for responsible fire behavior. Also, ensure your home has functional smoke alarms and test them regularly.

Moreover, you'll want to hammer out a family escape plan and teach children how, and when, to call the fire department.