Thanksgiving is a time of family, friends, and a lot of good food.

It's also a time for elevated fire risk, and the Washington State Fire Marshal and Chelan Douglas Health District are offering tips on how to keep your home safe this holiday season.

Why Thanksgiving Is High-Risk for Fires

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day has the highest number of home-cooking fire incidents across the nation, and residential fires are approximately three times more likely to occur on this day than any other day of the year.

CDHD says these tips can help keep you, your guests, and your home safe.

First, when you are cooking, frying, grilling, or broiling food, stay in the kitchen. If you have to leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove or have someone else monitor the food.

Essential Kitchen Safety Rules

It's also a good idea to wear short, close-fitting, or tightly rolled sleeves when cooking near open flames to avoid clothes catching fire.

If you're barbecuing, make sure grills are at least 10 feet away from any siding or deck railings, and away from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keeping Kids and Decorations Safe

Most importantly, keep a fire extinguisher available in case the worst happens.

In addition, the Fire Marshal's office said to keep kids entertained and out of the kitchen to reduce the risk of burn injuries. And while this is the perfect time of year to decorate your home, flammable decorations in the kitchen are not always the best idea.

For more information, you can contact the State Fire Marshal's Office at 360-596-3904.