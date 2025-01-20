Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week is upon us, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The agency is a big believer in an intervention strategy known as the Five E's: Education, Engineering, Enforcement, Emergency Response and Economic Incentives. CRR Week is a yearly occurrence and this year, it's strewn with events focused on Economic Incentives.

Community Risk Reduction aims to provide economic benefits by reducing emergency response and infrastructure repair costs, as well as insurance premiums. This can be achieved, experts say, through a data-driven approach that identifies and prioritizes local risks.

Washington fire agencies reported nearly one million fire incidents in 2023, with 67 civilian fatalities and hundreds of millions in property damage. CRR Week encourages fire professionals to harness the available data in service of safer communities.

Click here for more information. The SFMO is reachable at 360-596-3904.