The State Fire Marshal's Office has published a guide to maximizing holiday fire safety.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, a shocking one-third of residential Christmas tree fires are caused by substandard wiring and other electrical problems.

Candles are a balm for the soul, but they're also a hindrance to safe celebration. Do you know how much property damage was incurred last year as a result of candles and open flames in Washington households? $57 million worth.

With that in mind, let's break down the SFMO fire safety guide. Most of this is common-sensical, but it bears repeating, especially in light of all the needless heartache that unspooled last holiday season.

Don't overload outlets or extension cords: When using extension cords and holiday lights, you gotta follow the manufacturer's instructions to the letter. Make sure your devices have been sanctioned by an independent testing laboratory (they'll be labeled as such).

Dispose of damaged cords: Cords and light strands with frayed or exposed wires are a strict no-no.

Keep natural trees healthy: A dehydrated Christmas tree is much more easily inflamed. Check it daily to ensure it has water!

Keep decorations cool: Yes, decorations are combustible. Keep them away from heat sources.

Consider candle alternatives: Candle technology has evolved to the point that many battery-operated candles are indistinguishable, in appearance and scent, from wax candles. Try to opt for the former; they're so much safer.

Establish a safe cooking area: Towels, dish towels and potholders are to kept away from the stovetop. (We've talked about this before.) Never leave food unattended while cooking is underway. And if possible, keep youngsters out of the kitchen.

Create an emergency plan: You're familiar with the maxim about overpreparation. Don't go into Christmas blind! Devise a fire escape plan! Practice with loved ones!

And lastly, call 911 for emergency assistance if any is needed.

Santa giveth, and reckless fire behavior taketh away. Be safe - and smart - this holiday season. The SFMO can be reached directly to 360-596-3904.