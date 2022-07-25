Chip Seal Work in Malaga Delayed Due To Heat Wave

This week’s Excessive Heat Warning for Eastern Washington from the National Weather Service has led to the postponement of chip sealing work that had been scheduled for the Malaga area.

Chelan County public information officer, Jill FitzSimmons, says there’s several reasons why the work was cancelled.

“When we have a warning like that, we postpone chip seal work not only because the oil is going to be too hot, but also for the safety of our crews.”

FitzSimmons says a decision about when the work can begin should be made soon and it will be dependent on the weather.

“The foremen are going to reassess at the end of the week. They’ll need to take a look at the temperatures for next week.”

Chip seal work in other places within the county has already been slowed in recent weeks due to supply chain issues.