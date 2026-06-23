Ex-Cle Elum Resident Accused Of Voter Fraud After Allegedly Casting Ballots In Two States

A former resident of Kittitas County who moved out of state two years ago has been charged with voter fraud, after allegedly casting ballots in two different states.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports prosecutors say 50-year-old Rachelle Yvonne Ellis mailed in ballots during the 2024 General Election in both Washington and Colorado.

Ellis was living in Longmont, Colo. at the time after relocating from South Cle Elum and was reportedly registered to vote in both states.

Official records indicate Ellis had registered to vote in Washington in July, 2006, and cast the alleged illegal ballot in the state on Nov. 5, 2024, after moving to Colorado, where she registered to vote a month prior.

Court documents indicate Ellis registered to vote in Colorado with "unaffiliated" chosen as her political party of preference, and admitted to casting the two ballots to officials with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office because there were issues in Colorado she "wanted to be heard on."

Ellis claims she only voted on state and local races and issues on the second ballot in Colorado, and not on any federal elections, including for U.S. president.

Authorities say Ellis knew that voting in both states was against the law and has since expressed her regrets and apologies for doing so.

During an appearance via video in Kittitas County Superior Court last week, Ellis pled not guilty to charges of voter fraud and was informed by the presiding judge that she must appear in person for her next hearing on Aug. 27. At which time she will be formally arrested and booked into jail before being released on her own recognizance.