Clothes for the Classroom Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Serve Wenatchee is returning with Clothes for the Classroom at the Columbia Valley Community Health’s Back to School Health Fair to provide free clothes and school supplies for students in August.

1,000 students will be eligible for these resources at the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church on August 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Families who reside within Wenatchee or Eastmont school districts can pre-register for these resources here. The deadline is by July 28, or until registration is full.

Those interested in donating can provide a box of clothes for children between grades K-8 for $25 per child. Visit here if interested.