Columbia Basin Police Looking For Escaped Inmate

Police in the Columbia Basin are on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Nelson was being held at the Franklin County Corrections Center in Pasco but is now wanted for escape after violating the terms of his court-ordered furlough.

Last month, a judge granted Nelson furloughed release with instructions for him to return to the jail on Nov. 2, but Nelson never showed up.

Nelson had been incarcerated for crimes including assault, car theft, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and kidnapping.

He is described as being 6'0" tall and weighing 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and is also known to go by the name "Michael Godfrey."

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Nelson may have fled north to Grant or Adams County.

Anyone who spots Nelson or has any information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office immediately at (509) 628-0333 and ask for Detective Sergeant Warren.

