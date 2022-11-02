Confluence Health Updates COVID-19 Policies After Emergency Orders Lift

Confluence Health is updating their COVID-19 guidelines for their facilities, shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee lifted his state of emergency order Monday.

Inslee issued his statewide emergency order on Feb. 29, 2020.

Changes include no longer asking patients about COVID-19 symptoms and that patients can bring a guest with them into their appointment.

Signs will still be posted reminding patients to tell the nearest employee if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past week, or have COVID-19 symptoms.

Masking will still be required for both patients and staff, except for those with chronic respiratory conditions or children under the age of two.

These changes will be in effect starting Nov. 1st.