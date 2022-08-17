Confluence Introduces New Radiation Treatment Center for Moses Lake

Confluence Health recently approved plans for a new radiation treatment center for Moses Lake.

In 2018, the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and Confluence Health partnered to raise over $3.5 million for the project.

Plans for the new treatment center were put on hold due to construction costs and lack of contractors.

State Sen. Judy Warnick, 13th district Rep. Alex Ybarra, and 12th district Rep. Mike Steele heralded the project, resulting in a $1.2 million state grant award.

Confluence Health is also contributing $9.8 million for the new treatment center.

Construction is roughly $14.5 million and should begin later in August. The center is anticipated to be open by the fall of 2023.