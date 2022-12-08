Confluence Parkway Project Open House Happening Next Week

The City of Wenatchee will hold another open house regarding the expected and potential impacts of the Confluence Parkway Project next week.

Wenatchee Mayor, Frank Kuntz, says the event will provide citizens with an opportunity to find out more about how the $120 million project could affect them.

"Part of every environmental process in public outreach. So the open house gives folks an opportunity to have a look at what we've done with regards to trail alignments, noise pollution, and fish and wildlife. The reports on all of those items are pretty much finalized, so we'll have a presentation from city staff about that."

Kuntz says the forums have been a consistent part of the project's initial stages since it was first announced several years ago.

"Part of all these NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) processes are quite a bit of public outreach, so I think this is either the third or fourth one of these that I'll have been involved with in the last three years or so. And we do one about every six months."

The project, which includes the construction of a new vehicle bridge over the Wenatchee River at the north end of town, will also be the largest ever in terms of cost in the history of the Wenatchee Valley.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, December 13 at 5:15 at Wenatchee City Hall.