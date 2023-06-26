Chelan Co. Corrections Officer Attacked By Inmates Last Month Returns To Work

A corrections officer who was the target of a vicious assault at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center last month has returned to work.

Jesus Olivera was attacked by two inmates at the jail, 24-year-old Benito Licea of Wenatchee and 28-year-old Javier Valdez of East Wenatchee, on May 1.

Jail director Chris Sharp says every precaution necessary was taken before Olivera was cleared to return.

"We made sure he got his clearance from the hospital and we go through all the processes we needed to in order to make sure that he was okay to come back to work, as well as us feeling confident that he could do that. He sustained some injuries that were not life-threatening and his mental status is doing okay. He's only been here eleven months and that kind of thing can happen to anybody who works here and it can make or break a career in a corrections setting."

Olivera received multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to his head, neck, arm, and hand during the assault, which Sharp believes was premeditated.

Sharp adds the incident should serve as a reminder about the importance of the work that his corrections staff performs.

"We've had a lot of staff assaults over the years but nothing this calculated with intent and it's just a reminder that what our corrections officers are doing here at our facility on a daily basis is very important to the safety of our community."

Licea and Valdez are both facing charges of attempted, aggravated first-degree murder for the attack, as well as inciting a prison riot and weapons violations.

Their trial dates have been set for July 11.

The incident is still under investigation.