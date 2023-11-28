Crash Involving Propane Truck Kills One Near Moses Lake

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Grant County this morning (Tuesday, Nov. 28).

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Road K Northeast near Moses Lake at around 8:25 when a southbound car crossed the centerline and was struck by a bobtail propane truck.

"The driver of the car died at the scene," says sheriff's office spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "The propane truck rolled onto its side and the driver of the propane truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake."

Foreman says the weather and road conditions are being blamed for causing the fatal wreck.

"Right now, it looks like it was caused by ice on the roadway. There was heavy freezing fog this morning down in the Moses Lake area - I'm told it actually looked like it had snowed but it was freezing fog - and that's what we believe caused the collision."

The crash caused a small rupture in the truck's propane tank that was quickly sealed. No HAZMAT crews were required at the scene.

The accident closed the road for most of the day.

The name of the decedent and the injured truck driver are being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

