One Seriously Injured In Alleged Moses Lake Shooting

A Moses Lake man is behind bars after police say he shot and seriously injured a Coulee City man Monday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the 47-year-old victim went to 55-year-old Brian Faircloth's travel trailer in the 16000 block of Stratford Road Northeast at around 8:15 p.m. to discuss a recent argument between the two.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says that's when it's believed Faircloth shot the victim.

"The victim entered the residence and came out a short time later saying he had been shot. Evidence shows the victim had sustained two shotgun wounds, one to his arm and the other to his chest."

Foreman says someone who had gone with the victim to Faircloth's residence called 9-1-1 and drove the victim to a nearby location where deputies were waiting.

"Sheriff's deputies met their vehicle at Stratford Road and Road 10 Northeast where they applied tourniquets to the victim's wounds. The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital and then transferred by air ambulance to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle."

Foreman says the victim's injuries are life-threatening but his current medical status is not known.

Shortly after assisting the victim, deputies stopped Faircloth in his vehicle on Stratford Road near Road 20 Northeast and arrested him.

Once in custody, Faircloth required transport to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata for symptoms of a pre-existing medical condition.

He was later transferred to a Spokane-area Hospital where he is currently under police guard for investigation of assault.

Foreman says should the victim succumb to his injuries, Faircloth's charges will likely be elevated to manslaughter or murder.