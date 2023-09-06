Crews Respond To Three Fires In Last Four Days In Leavenworth

It's been a busy week for fire crews in the Leavenworth area where Chelan County Fire District No. 3 has responded to three separate house fires in the last four days.

The first occurred Sunday at just after 7 a.m. on Eagle Creek Road where a carport and shed were heavily damaged and a vehicle and several pieces of recreational equipment were lost.

The following day, firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in the basement of a home on Center Street around 1:30 p.m. before it could cause any significant damage.

And this morning at around 12:30, District 3 Fire Chief Kelly O'Brien says crews were called to a home that was fully involved on West St.

"The neighbor's house to the west was also starting to catch on fire but our crews were able to knock that down quickly and contain the fire to the home of origin. "

The residence suffered heavy damage and it took firefighters about an hour to get the blaze fully under control.

In light of all the recent activity, Chief O'Brien is advising homeowners and renters alike to protect themselves against the potential for fire.

"I would recommend that folks check their smoke detectors to make sure that they are working and that they have smoke detectors because at the wrong time of day, if you don't have those to wake you up, it could be a potential disaster."

An electrical malfunction in a water heater is being blamed for sparking the fire on Center Street, while the cause of the other two fires remain under investigation.

Chelan County Fire District Nos. 6 and 9, and the Cashmere Fire Department also responded to blaze on Eagle Creek Road.