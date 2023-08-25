The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has announced the Chaperones for the 2024 & 2025 Festivals.

Jan Crollard will serve as a Royalty Chaperone under the direction of Ceci Wood. Crollard was the Apple Blossom Queen in 1976 and retired after more than 30 years as a medical assistant.

Janna Goehner will serve as the Junior Royalty Chaperone under Terri Van Horn. Goehner retired from a teaching career of 22 years with the Eastmont School District and 4 years at Wenatchee School District.

The 2024 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is scheduled for April 24th through May 5th, 2024 with the theme "Lovin' Every Minute Of It"

For more information about the Apple Blossom Festival go to www.appleblossom.org