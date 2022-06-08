Daughter Now Charged for Allegedly Circulating Nude Photos at School

The daughter of a woman facing felony charges for activity at Eastmont Junior High School now faces her own charges.

Forty-seven-year-old Amanda Austin is accused of illegally entering the school with her 14-year-old daughter and circulating explicit photographs of a former friend of the daughter.

Now, the daughter faces misdemeanor charges in Douglas County juvenile court.

Police say Austin and her daughter circulated nude photos of the former friend because the two were feuding over a boyfriend they shared at different times.

The daughter will be arraigned by a juvenile court judge after Austin appears in superior court on July 15.

The charges against the daughter include gross-misdemeanor disclosing intimate images, and a second-degree charge of minor dealing in depictions of another minor 13 or older engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a misdemeanor.

Austin faces two Class B felonies, for burglary and dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, with both counts carrying penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. She's also charged with disclosing intimate images, which is a gross misdemeanor.

Video surveillance footage shows Austin and her daughter entering Eastmont Junior High March 21, roaming the halls and at one point, purposely dropping papers on the floor

Police says school staff collected numerous papers with pornographic images in different places around the campus, including in bathrooms