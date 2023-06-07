Delay in Key Life Milestones for Washington's Young Adults

Young adults in Washington State and across the country are experiencing delays in reaching key life milestones compared to 40 years ago (analysis by the Pew Research Center.)

According to data from 2021, a significant shift is observed in the milestones achieved by 21-year-olds.

Full-time Employment by Age 21

In 1980: 64% of individuals were full-time employed

In 2021: 39% reported to be working full-time.

Financial Independence by Age 21

In 1980; 42% of 21 year old's were considered achieving financial independence (earning at least 150% of the poverty line.)

In 2021: 25% were independent financially

KuznetsovDmitry/Getty Images KuznetsovDmitry/Getty Images loading...

Moving Out of the Parents House by 21

In 1980: 62% of 21 year old's lived independently from their parents or moved out.

In 2021: 51% moved out of the parents home.

Married or Had Children by 21

In 1980: 32% of 21 year old's were married and 18% had children.

In 2021: 6% of 21 year old's were both married or had kids.

By the age of 25, the disparity between today's young adults and their counterparts in 1980 is somewhat reduced but still significant.

Full-time Employment by Age 25

In 1980: 73% of individuals were full-time employed

In 2021: 66% reported to be working full-time.

Financial Independence by Age 25

In 1980; 63% of 25 year old's were considered achieving financial independence (earning at least 150% of the poverty line.)

In 2021: 60% were independent financially

25 year old's today still lag behind in major life milestones - Pew Research Center

Couple watching a movie Minerva Studio loading...

Moving Out of the Parents House by 25

In 1980: 84% of 25 year old's lived independently from their parents or moved out.

In 2021: 68% moved out of the parents home.

Married or Had Children by 25

In 1980: 63% of 25 year old's were married and 39% had children.

In 2021: 22% of 25 year old's were married and 17% had children.

Times and society were obviously different 40 years ago. Shifts in societal, economic, and cultural factors all play into why today’s young adults are getting to major milestones at a later age.

Things and circumstances happen in your life, in their own time.

A wise mentor of mine told me in my 20s “You’re exactly where you are for a reason. Things will come your way in time. Enjoy life! Don’t worry or compare yourself!”

INFO SOURCE: Pew Research Center