Delays Coming To US 97 North Of Orondo This Week

An eight mile stretch of US 97 north of Orondo will see delays Wednesday and Thursday from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm for pavement patching.

The work will reportedly extend from near Orondo Elementary School north to Cascade Foothills Road.

WSDOT Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected due to the auto-flaggers that will be operating during that time.

"Those are flaggers controlled by remote by our crews that then are safely on the shoulder out of the actual lane of traffic." said Loebsack, "They use the remote to bring an arm down that brings traffic to a stop."

Loebsack added that they will keep an eye on the days' temperatures, both for the sake of the materials trying to set up as well as the safety of their crew.