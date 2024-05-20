Gusty Winds, Dry Conditions Lead To Wildfire At Daroga State Park

A Friday evening wildfire at Daroga State Park along the Columbia River north of Orondo is still under investigation.

Firefighters from Orondo (Douglas County Fire District No. 4) arrived at about 6:30 pm Friday to find a wildfire on the hillside above the park burning in grass, sage and poplar trees.

High gusty winds and dry conditions made firefighting efforts difficult.

Fourteen Orondo firefighters with six fire engines spent three hours on the scene extinguishing and mopping up the fire, which was contained to three acres.

Campers in the Northern part of the park was evacuated by park rangers over safety concerns.

The fire was first noticed high up in the poplar tree windbreak between the park and the neighboring orchard.

There were not any injuries or property damage.