Deputies Say Residents Helped Them Track Down Robbery Suspects

Grant County Sheriff's deputies are crediting concerned citizens for reporting suspicious activity in the arrest of two robbery suspects.

One resident reported two suspicious men running back and forth from a home to their car with items in their hands.

The observation took place at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Valley Road Wednesday afternoon.

While deputies were sent to that scene, another resident reported two men had threatened to kill him, before taking his phone and driving off in a car.

That car was later spotted at a gas station in nearby Cascade Valley, but the men fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said still another citizen’s call helped them quickly track down and arrest the suspects -.40-year-old Kasey Hardy and 33-tear-old Michael Padgett Jr.

The two were taken to the Grant County Jail Wednesday afternoon.