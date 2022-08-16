Deputy Raises Money To Replace Stolen Bicycles For Kids

Deputies say the kids in a Moses Lake area family are happy now that their stolen bikes have been replaced.

They say two electric bicycles were stolen out a residential garage by burglars.

They say the family told them that their kids had respect for law enforcement officers and that the loss of the bikes would be a huge impact on the family.

Deputy Zane Bundy is credited with raising enough money from Sheriff's Office workers to buy replacements.

The new electric bicycles were delivered to the kids this past weekend.

A social media posting by the Grant County Sheriff's Office said, "Deputy Bundy, with his heart strings pulled, passed the hat to all GCSO members, raising enough money to buy two new bikes for the kids."