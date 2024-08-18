Crews in Chelan County have their hands full with the Shugart Fire, among other local blazes.

All told, over a dozen fires were initiated by lightning over the weekend. Shugart was not the most consequential of the bunch; that would be the 60-acre Yaksum Fire near Cashmere.

The Shugart Fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Beesting Hill, which is situated a few miles northeast of Plain. A Level 1 advisory went into effect for the area of Allen Rd. and South Shugart Flats Rd.

The impact of the fire was blunted somewhat by post-lightning rainfall, according to Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue. The blaze is now estimated at 10 acres.

On Sunday morning, the Department of Natural Resources assumed responsibility for containing the Shugart Fire.

"We'll have crews on the ground and aircraft working it throughout [Sunday]," says DNR spokesperson Ryan Rodruck. "Crews are still arriving so I don't have an exact number [of personnel] yet."

This is a multi-agency effort. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue said as much in a Sunday morning Facebook post:

"A DNR strike Team, a DNR Task Force and a USFS Hand Crew arrived this morning. DNR has assumed Incident Command. Fire behavior is moderate at this time. Expect to see some increased behavior this afternoon. Temperature, humidity and wind behavior are forecasted to be relatively favorable [on Sunday]."

"DNR and USFS crews are continuing to create fire line to increase containment. Helicopter N406RG is currently working the fire. Water lines are being established along the lower edge of the fire."