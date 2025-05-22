America's favorite bear is coming to Washington license plates.

Washington Department of Natural Resources announces Smokey Bear will be an option for license plates starting in November. Governor Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 5444 into law Tuesday. Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove says the sale of these plates will help fund the DNR's efforts to prevent human-caused wildfires.

“It’s fitting that our state’s first Smokey Bear license plate has been passed by the State Legislature during Wildfire Awareness Month,” Upthegrove said. “Approximately 90 percent of wildfires every year are human caused. We couldn’t have a better advocate for wildfire prevention crisscrossing Washington along our interstates, highways and roads than Smokey.”

Motorists can purchase the Smokey Bear license plate for a $40 fee for the initial plate and a renewal fee of $30. The proceeds go towards the DNR's wildfire prevention programs.

Smokey Bear has been the face of wildfire prevention around the world since 1944. The Smokey Bear license plate will allow Washingtonians to show their support for firefighters while supporting DNR's efforts to reduce the number of wildfires started by humans.