A wildfire has prompted level 1 and level 2 evacuation notices near Antoine Creek and Apple Acres Road near Chelan.

Get our free mobile app

The Department of Natural Resources reported the Apple Acres fire has been estimated at 120-150 acres. Multiple engines and aircraft, as well as a dozer, are working the fire.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued the Level 2 Evacuation Advisory for all of Merrit, White Pine, and Gill Creek roads.

Law enforcement is preparing for a possible closure of Highway 97 in the vicinity.

Ryan Rodruck with the DNR says the blaze is wind-driven.

Check the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook Page for updates.