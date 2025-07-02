Wildfire Near Chelan Prompts Level 2 Evacuations
A wildfire has prompted level 1 and level 2 evacuation notices near Antoine Creek and Apple Acres Road near Chelan.
The Department of Natural Resources reported the Apple Acres fire has been estimated at 120-150 acres. Multiple engines and aircraft, as well as a dozer, are working the fire.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued the Level 2 Evacuation Advisory for all of Merrit, White Pine, and Gill Creek roads.
Law enforcement is preparing for a possible closure of Highway 97 in the vicinity.
Ryan Rodruck with the DNR says the blaze is wind-driven.
Check the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook Page for updates.
