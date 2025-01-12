The Washington Board of Natural Resources has voted to restore traditional Indigenous names to two mountain peaks located near Wenatchee.

These peaks, tucked serenely in the Glacier Peak Wilderness, were named McCall Mountain and Crook Mountain, respectively - they owed their namesakes to U.S. soldiers who partook in the Yakama War of 1858 and the White River Massacre.

According to DNR spokesperson Ryan Rodruck, the Board is determined to rectify historical injustices, insofar as that's possible, and honor Indigenous heritage. In December a vote was cast to rename the peaks to more aptly reflect their Indigenous origins.

This required buy-in from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville and the Board’s Committee on Geographic Names. Click here for the nitty-gritty of the renaming process, as well as maps and historical context. For now here's a brief explainer by Colville Tribes Salmon Chief Darnell Sam.

"This issue has been vetted through various processes," Sam told the Board on Dec. 12. "Within the Tribes, there are 12 constituent tribes - Wenatchee being one of them."

"With that being said, the cultural resource survey and search has been done through our history and archelogy program, the language problem - there's also an advisory group of enrolled tribal members and descendants that give advice to the Colville Business Council on any issue pertaining to the Wenatchee constituent tribe."

"The fact that it went through the parameters of the tribal government, and its process, indicates that they have put a lot of effort and consideration into the proposed name change." According to Sam, at least one person deserves special plaudits for his intrepidity, his commitment to making manifest the Board's vote: Steve Plucker, an activist and Yakama War historian based in Prescott.

The Committee on Geographic Names, which supports the Board in approving official geographic names throughout the state, comprises representatives from various state departments, tribes and even some members of the public, ensuring a more representative approach to naming decisions.