First Significant Wildfire Of Season Burning In NCW

The first significant wildfire of the season in North Central Washington has sparked in Okanogan County.

The Wannacut Fire is burning in the area of Wannacut Lake approximately eight miles south-southwest of Oroville.

The blaze was first reported on Wednesday afternoon when it was described by fire officials as burning in windy conditions near the south end of the lake about a mile away from the Sun Cove Resort.

A Level 1 Fire Advisory has been issued for residents on Steep Mountain Road.

Fire managers with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say the blaze is currently estimated at about 100 acres in size and is moving to the northeast towards Steep Mountain Road.

DNR spokesperson, Ryan Rodruck, says the fire is being heavily worked from both the ground and the air.

"Given that it's still early in the season, we did have a significant amount of resources to dedicate to this fire, including ground and air resources, and crews continue to make progress to contain it at this time."

Rodruck says there's currently no official containment level for the fire and that its cause is still under investigation.