Docuseries on School Suicide Prevention Programs Feature Local Schools

North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCACH) is presenting a docuseries on their Hope squad program, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that is making its rounds around schools.

The Hope squad is a student-involved program that specializes in reaching out to kids who may be struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts.

NCACH Communications Manager Morgan Eastman said this docuseries is aimed towards expressing the benefit of the Hope squad to other schools.

The first episode aired on June 22, featuring the students and staff of Pateros High School and their Hope squad. The second episode was released on July 20, which featured Pioneer Middle School’s program.

Eastman hopes to have the third video out before fall semester starts.