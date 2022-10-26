Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case

A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver.

Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.

Doty said he was not paid anything for supplying the drugs, which were used by the members as a sacrament.

He admitted to taking a substantial step in furthering a conspiracy by gathering the substances used to produce the DMT.

Doty's case began in 2017, when narcotics detectives from Grant County connected Doty's Rock Island residence to an illegal marijuana distribution operation in Moses Lake.

At his home, they discovered Dimethyltryptamine, also known as DMT, which is a schedule one controlled substance there.

Doty was not arrested, but the Grant County INET - Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team - seized the drugs found at the residence at 4620 Hurst Landing Rd.

An Affidavit of Probable Cause was then filed three years later in Douglas County in May of 2020 to charge Doty with a crime.

He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, a Class B Felony with a 10-year sentence.

This week, the prosecuting attorney in the case recommended no jail time or community service Doty, only that he pay $800 in combined court fees.

Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber agreed to the terms.

No legal action against Doty has moved forward in Grant County.