!!! UPDATE !!! 10/9 @ 9:47 a.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Don "Do" Ward has been located and is no longer considered a missing person.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police Douglas County are searching for an East Wenatchee teenager who has now been missing for over a week.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Don Divin I. Ward, who goes by the nickname Do (pronounced "Doe"), was last seen on Tuesday, October 1, at around 2 p.m.

Ward is described as being Black with short dark hair and dark eyes. He wears glasses and stands 5'6" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Investigators say he was last known to be wearing a blue L.L. Bean hooded sweatshirt and black Carhartt work pants.

Anyone who believes they have seen Ward or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jacquelyn Williams at 509-888-6813 or jwilliams@co.douglas.wa.us. Information can also be received via text or phone call at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line, (509) 699-3283.