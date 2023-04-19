Driver Sentenced to Four Months for Involvement in Gang-Related Shooting in East Wenatchee

The driver who was involved in a gang-related shooting in East Wenatchee in 2021 will be serving four months under house arrest.

On April 10, 21-year-old Tayler Nichole Grace Henderson pled guilty to being an accomplice to third-degree assault after she was initially charged with rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.

In June of 2021, six suspects were arrested for shooting into an SUV and injuring the leg of a 24-year-old man on 9th St. NE and N Baker Ave in East Wenatchee.

Suspects include Jorge Reyes, Armando Valdez Godina, Juan Arturo Bolaños, Justino Omar Brito, and Gustavo Piña Gaona.

Henderson was driving the SUV during the incident, who was dating Brito at the time.

Henderson was sentenced to four months under home electronic monitoring.

The following suspects involved in this case have also been arrested: