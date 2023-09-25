DUI Suspect Arrested After Police Pursuit

A Moses Lake man is under arrest after police say he led them on a pursuit in a motor home while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

The incident began around 3:15 a.m. when officers with the Moses Lake Police Department responded to the report of a motor home that witnesses said had struck a parked car in the lot of a convenience store at the corner of Stratford and Valley Roads before leaving the scene.

Shortly after, a deputy with the Grant County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the motor home near Paxson Drive but the driver failed to comply and fled.

Police then engaged the motor home in a pursuit, during which the driver swerved and struck a Moses Lake Police Department cruiser.

Officers deployed spike strips along Airway Drive which flattened several of the motor home's tires and slowed the vehicle, which then traveled onto State Route 17 where more spike strips were used to completely disable the vehicle.

Sixty-seven-year-old Richard D. Johnson was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges, including DUI and eluding law enforcement.