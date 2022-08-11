Early Conditions Favorable Battling Mohr Fire In Douglas County

The Mohr Fire in Douglas County north of Palisades continues to cover 3,600 acres and is 0 percent contained.

Fire spokesperson Ben Shearer says the state organized response team has had highly favorable conditions so far, especially with the wind.

"It's been blowing southeast, so it's blowing back into the fire, which is really good," said Shearer. "It keeps it from spreading hopefully."

Shearer said they're not heavily concerned about the fire blowing north because that area is filled with farmland and roads that offer very easy fire break points,

The biggest concern is over the Rimrock Meadows area, which is a populated community to the south that's under a Level 2 - Get Ready - Evacuation notice.

Shearer said the southerly winds have also kept the fire from spreading into the Douglas Creek drainage and Palisades area.

The forecast for continued southerly winds would also keep the fire out of Grant County, which has more homes and protected areas than Douglas County.

Shearer says the Mohr Fire is one of the more complex fires, if not large at this point, because of steep terrain, hills and drainages. He also mentioned it's the home of the endangered Pygmy Rabbit.

As well, a lot of the area is home to winter grazing for cattle which firefighters are trying to protect.

The fire is being handled by a Type 3 Incident Management Team, which uses financing and resources from the state.

The mobilization of state firefighting resources was authorized late Tuesday night at the request of Fire Chief Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1.