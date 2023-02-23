Early Reservations Recommended For Summer Camping In Forest

The forest service is advising recreationists to make a reservation early if they plan to camp in a certain national forest spot this summer.

The agency says any campground with access to a river, lake or trailhead is popular and can fill up quickly during summer months.

Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says reservations ensure people they won't get crowded out when they arrive at a campground.

"If you are used to going to one of those campgrounds that are adjacent to rivers or lakes etc., just be prepared in the summertime, if you don't have reservations, it's only a certain number of spots that are first come, first serve," said DeMario.

All campground reservations at made through the national forest website.

The most popular National Forest campsites in the Wenatchee region are in the Icicle Drainage and Lake Wenatchee areas.

The Enchantments near Leavenworth is overwhelming popular, with camping permits being secured through a lottery.

In 2022, there were 39,000 applications for 2,700 camping slots in the Enchantments, which are available between May 15 and October 31.

Other areas in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest have looser operating schedules.

Demario says most campgrounds open in the spring once forest service crews repair any damage from fallen tree limbs or broken water lines.

"We always have to make sure the campground is up and running and safe before we open it to public use," DeMario said. "And so, we do that in the spring, once the snow has melted off and we can access those campgrounds."

Demario says most national forest campgrounds in Washington are open between April and September, but scheduling is entirely dependent on weather conditions.