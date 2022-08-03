East Wenatchee Again Allowing Streateries on Valley Mall Parkway

Streateries could be popping up again on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee after the city council unanimously passed a temporary ordinance Tuesday night.

The temporary ordinance follows similar measures passed in 2020 and 2021 to help businesses survive during Governor Inslee's "Stay Home - Stay Healthy" COVID-19 proclamations. The orders severely limited the indoor occupancy for local businesses.

Community Development Director Lori Barnett said the pilot program will allow businesses to convert some of their nearby street parking into blocked-off outdoor seating areas.

"It's a little bit of a unique part of our commercial area. They don't really have off-street parking like the businesses in the (Wenatchee Valley Mall) or some of the other places that have their own parking lots." Barnett said, "So this is really the only location they can have for open seating outside.

Sidewalk cafe-style dining is not an option along Valley Mall Parkway due to the area's narrow sidewalks.

Permits issued under the interim program will expire November 30th. The Liquor and Cannabis Board can also issue permits for outdoor service in areas like streateries.

A public hearing on the temporary ordinance is scheduled for the August 16th city council meeting.