East Wenatchee City Council Establishes Advisory Committee to Spend Federal COVID Relief Funds

The East Wenatchee City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept the city's share of American Rescue Plan funding.

The city will get a little over $3 million from the federal government, with roughly $215,000 of that already spent within the community.

East Wenatchee Community Development Director Lori Barnett said, "Some jurisdictions have basically just taken it all as lost revenue, but there are other options for use (like) giving it out to the community."

The funds can also be used for supporting public health and economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing pay for essential workers, and investments in infrastructure like sewers and broadband.

According to the city, the funds may only be used to cover costs incurred during the period beginning March 3rd, 2021 and the federal dollars must be obligated by December 31st, 2024.

The council also voted to approve establishing an advisory committee and tasked it with developing an action plan to divvy out the rest of the funds.