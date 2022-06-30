East Wenatchee City Hall Asks for Public Comment on 2022 Annual Action Plan

The East Wenatchee City Council is holding two public hearings for the 2022 Annual Action Plan, to discuss the Hamilton Street Improvements Project.

Public hearings will be held at the East Wenatchee City Hall Council Chambers on July 5 and July 19, both at 6 p.m.

The City earned a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant for $121,887 for the Hamilton Street project. This project is aimed towards extending the street 700 feet long.

This new street would accommodate for curb, gutter, sidewalk, and parking space, along with creating two travel lanes and installing a light at the intersection with Standerfer Street.

Public Review of this year’s action plan will be available from June 25 to July 26. All written comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 26.

Council will consider approving the action plan on August 2. Those who can’t attend in person can attend via Zoom call.

Details on how to submit a comment can be found here.