East Wenatchee Continues Infrastructure Upgrades with Street Rebuild

The City of East Wenatchee is spending close to a million dollars to rebuild a city block just off Valley Mall Parkway.

Hamilton Street serves residents who live on the other side of the Parkway from a hub of businesses.

East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton says the project will help upgrade the city's infrastructure.

"We're going to have parking on one side of the road, sidewalk on the other," said Melton. "And we'll be upgrading the water line, a couple of sewer manholes and adding storm water infrastructure in there. So, it's going to be a really good whole street improvement."

The city identified Hamilton Street in its 6 Year Transportation Improvement Plan as a candidate for a complete road rebuild.

The project includes upgrades to the water, sewer, illumination (Street Lights), and stormwater infrastructure, as well as rehabilitation of the existing pavement and sidewalk on Hamilton Street and a portion of Standerfer Street.A sidewalk gap on Standerfer Street between Hamilton Street and French Avenue will also be filled.

The City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the project at its Tuesday June 5 meeting. Total cost of the rebuild will be $981,821. Selland Construction is handling the project after submitting the lowest of three bids.